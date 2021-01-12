AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.