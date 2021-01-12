B. Riley Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

IDCC stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

