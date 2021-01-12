B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CAI International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

CAI International stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 284.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

