B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.78

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 8905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

