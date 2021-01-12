Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCKIF. BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BCKIF opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

