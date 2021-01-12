Bainco International Investors Acquires 670 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

