Bainco International Investors Buys 3,421 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 323,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,602. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

