Bainco International Investors Has $10.81 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $220,922,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

BMY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.70. 853,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

