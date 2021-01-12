Bainco International Investors Has $4.64 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bainco International Investors cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $141,124,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $16,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. 11,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,492. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

