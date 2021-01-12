Bainco International Investors Has $487,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Bainco International Investors trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,158. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

