Bainco International Investors Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 878,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,638,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

