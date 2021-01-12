Bainco International Investors Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 2,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

