Bainco International Investors Purchases 460 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,628 shares of company stock worth $1,048,629 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.49. 98,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,087. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

