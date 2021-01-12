Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.93

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.93 and last traded at $130.93, with a volume of 1097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Balchem by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

