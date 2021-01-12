Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been witnessing significant demand for beverage cans amid the pandemic. Beverage-can demand has been surging globally as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. The company’s focus on growing capacity to tap this trend will drive growth. Strong backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment. The segment continues to win and provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance customers. The company's focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. However, supply constraints and incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to impact the company's near-term results. High debt levels and lower sales in Europe due to the pandemic also remain concerns for the company.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

