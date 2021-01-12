Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.