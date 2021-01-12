Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.