Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.