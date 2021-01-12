Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Bay Banks of Virginia stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

