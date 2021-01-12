Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. 614,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

