BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $278.92

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $278.92, but opened at $306.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $303.51, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,228,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BeiGene by 82.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

