Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,384 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,886,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,125,547. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.