Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

