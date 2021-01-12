BidaskClub Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $648.76.

Charter Communications stock opened at $641.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

