Bitradio Market Capitalization Achieves $100,335.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $100,335.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006231 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,558,293 coins and its circulating supply is 9,558,288 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

