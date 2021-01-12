Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.74. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $182,028.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $336,790.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,648 shares of company stock worth $5,174,011.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

