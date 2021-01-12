Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

