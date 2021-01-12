BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
