BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 77.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

