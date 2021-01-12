BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BBK opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

