BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:BBK opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
