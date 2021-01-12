BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

