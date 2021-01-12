BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
