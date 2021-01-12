BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

