BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MYD opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.