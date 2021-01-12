BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
MYD opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
