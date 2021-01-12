BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $766.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $709.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $770.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

