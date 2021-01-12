Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,975,000 shares, an increase of 994,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLSP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

