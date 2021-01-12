Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,975,000 shares, an increase of 994,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BLSP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Blue Sphere
