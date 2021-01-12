Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $127.00 at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

