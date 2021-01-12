BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.02 ($54.14).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €44.98 ($52.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.30. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

