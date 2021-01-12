Bonness Enterprises Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $161.86. 6,127,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.