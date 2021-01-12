Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.85 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

BKNG opened at $2,221.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,854.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.