Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,450.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,221.27 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,854.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

