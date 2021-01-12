Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $852,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $949,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

