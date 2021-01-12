Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 15,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,783. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

