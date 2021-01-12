Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,550.98 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $331,550.98 and $19,078.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.