Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $127.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.75 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $139.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $527.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.41 million to $538.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.66 million, with estimates ranging from $493.05 million to $520.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

