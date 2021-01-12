Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a growth of 26,410.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVTK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Bravatek Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

