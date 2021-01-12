Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 16,871 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

