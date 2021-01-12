Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 8,827 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 13,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

