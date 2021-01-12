Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

