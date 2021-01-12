Bremer Bank National Association Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 137,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338,643. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

