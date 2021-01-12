Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

USB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 136,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

